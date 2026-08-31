CJ McCollum Looks Back on Major Blazers Contract Extension

It's been just over 10 years since the Portland Trail Blazers signed CJ McCollum to a four-year, $106 million contract extension.

McCollum recently spoke about his negotiations with the Blazers during an appearance on the "Club 520" Podcast.

CJ McCollum says he told his agent to accept a $97,000,000 offer before ultimately signing a 4-year, $106,000,000 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers



“My agent hit me and he was like, ‘I think we’re at 97. I was like, ‘97 what?’ He’s like, ‘$97 million.’ I said, ‘Take it.… pic.twitter.com/QWG9Y97KRa — dank (@cptdankkk) August 30, 2026

Looking Back at CJ McCollum's Blazers Tenure

McCollum entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, but it took him a little while to come into his own in the league. After coming off the bench in his first two seasons, McCollum was promoted to the starting lineup at the end of the 2015-16 season. He took off as a pro after averaging 6.8 points in his 2014-15 campaign. He jumped up to 20.8 points per game and claimed the league's Most Improved Player of the Year award.

McCollum fit like a glove next to Damian Lillard in the backcourt, and the two emerged as one of the best guard tandems in the NBA. McCollum's efforts during that 2015-16 season, which saw them reach the second round of the playoffs and lose to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. His play that season led him to sign the largest contract of his career.

Throughout the life of the deal, McCollum continued to prove the Blazers right, as he was one of the better shooting guards in the NBA during this span. He shot nearly 40 percent from downtown and averaged almost 22 points per game.

Why McCollum, Blazers Didn't Work Out

McCollum signed a three-year, $100 million extension ahead of the 2019-20 campaign after the team reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. However, that was as far as the Blazers would go as a unit.

The Blazers simply could not get over the hump as a team, and McCollum suffered injuries during the 2020-21 campaign. He was limited to just 47 appearances in 72 games. Portland was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs that season by the Denver Nuggets, and he was ultimately traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the middle of the following season.

The Blazers were able to strike while the iron was hot, but they weren't able to get the job done. Changes needed to be made, and the team decided to move forward with Lillard instead of him. The decision to go with Lillard instead of McCollum backfired as Dame left Portland at the end of the 2022-23 season, failing to make the playoffs without his backcourt partner.

The Blazers came to their peak at the same time as the Warriors, who were a dynasty at the time. The timing just never aligned with the stars, and that is ultimately why McCollum and the Blazers never got it done.