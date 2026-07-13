5 Burning Questions on New Blazers Forward Micah Potter

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding to their roster by claiming Indiana Pacers forward Micah Potter off of the waiver wire.

Potter is a five-year veteran in the NBA and has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. He averaged 9.7 points and five rebounds per game in 47 appearances for the Pacers this past season, marking his best statistical year in the league in his career so far. To learn more about Potter and his skillset, we spoke with Indiana Pacers On SI reporter Alex Golden.

How would you grade Potter's performance this past season with the Pacers?

Potter made the most of an extended opportunity with the blue and gold and thrived in his role. Despite the Pacers' desire to lose more games than win, Potter continued to be a positive player on the court, shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from three.

Why did the Pacers ultimately move on from him?

The Pacers moved on from Potter because adding Nance Jr. saved them roughly $400K for a team that was extremely close to the first apron caphold, and Nance Jr. provides them with more positional versatility, as well as better defense.

What is Potter's biggest strength?

Potter's biggest strength is his shooting. He has a soft touch and can spread the floor. He connected on 42.3% of his three-point attempts last season, and fit into Indiana's fast-paced system with quick ball movement. He set solid screens for his size, could roll to the basket and finish enthusiastic dunks, but was best utilized as a pick-and-pop big.

What is Potter's biggest weakness?

The biggest issue with Potter's overall game is his poor defense. Last season, team's would relentlessly attack Potter on the defensive side of the ball, calling him into almost every action, and he would get cooked trying to switch onto quicker guards, causing his teammates to rotate and putting the defense into scramble mode.

What’s your prediction for Potter's run with the Blazers?

Because of his weaknesses, I view Potter as a depth center more than an everyday rotation big. He's serviceable and can really impact the offensive side of the floor, but what he gives up on the opposite end makes what he does on the offensive side a bit of a wash. While they are two different types of players, I would say he is less talented than Duop Reath, but should fill a similar role.