Donovan Clingan Status Revealed For Blazers vs. Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers injury report continues to grow as they face off against the Chicago Bulls.

Blazers center Donovan Clingan is out against the Bulls with an illness, according to the team. He was listed as questionable earlier in the day, but it did not work out in his favor. He will sit before hopefully joining the team on the court when they play against the Charlotte Hornets in their next game.

Clingan Out vs. Bulls

INJURY UPDATE: Donovan Clingan is OUT tonight @ CHI. Robert Williams III and Yang Hansen are AVAILABLE to play. https://t.co/RKdTEewiFt — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 27, 2026

Clingan is averaging 11.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game with the Blazers so far in his second season in the league. He has been playing extremely well for the Blazers, so not having him play against the Bulls is a loss for the team.

"Blazers fans might wonder why Clingan is sitting behind Edey," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote. "Clingan himself probably has the same question, since he offers nearly the same size and interior intimidation, only without the availability concerns. (Again, furiously knocking on wood.)

"If this was drafting for defense, the debate would be heated. In terms of all-around impact, though, Edey might forever get the nod for his heavier scoring punch. Clingan could make that interesting, though, if his dabbles in distance shooting materialize into something more.

"For now, though, Portland would be thrilled to once again be linked to an active anchor and (mostly) reliable finisher."

With Clingan out, the Blazers will rely on Robert Williams III and Yang Hansen to take up the minutes that the second-year pro would have had at the center position. The Blazers will also look towards other players to fill in that void.

The Bulls will start the game with Josh Giddey, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Guerschon Yabusele, which means the Blazers will naturally go smaller, so not having Clingan won't be as big of a loss as it could be. Yabusele is the center standing 6-7, so the Blazers could stick with more guard-heavy lineups. They will be starting with Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Kris Murray, Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant.

This will give Henderson his first start of the regular season, which could give him a chance to showcase his growth.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Bulls is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.