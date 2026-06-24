Fans Have Mixed Reactions to New Blazers Coach Micah Nori

The Portland Trail Blazers are welcoming Micah Nori to the franchise as their newest head coach, succeeding Tiago Splitter, who joined the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.

After becoming the final team to name their head coach, the Blazers are excited about what Nori can bring to the table.

"After an extensive search process, it became clear that Micah embodies the qualities we are looking for in the leader of this franchise," Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said.

“He has been a key contributor to successful organizations and brings a wealth of expertise, a proven ability to develop players and an authenticity that aligns with the culture we are building. We are excited about the future under his direction and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

The hire has been praised by many fans, who agree with Cronin's assessment of Nori.

This Blazers fan since 1975 approves of Coach Nori! — JamesFranklynS (@JamesFranklynS1) June 23, 2026

He's a great coach, and will be a loss for the t-wolves. — Geralt (@STK40) June 24, 2026

Nori has coached the Wolves for the past five seasons, and many members of the Minnesota faithful are wishing their former lead assistant well in his pursuit to Portland.

Portland is so lucky to have Micah… his interviews are everything. We’ll miss him in MN! — Amy Moore (@AmycitaM) June 23, 2026

Going to cheer HARD for this team when not playing the Wolves — Sports Fanatic (@Basketball22009) June 23, 2026

As a lifetime @Wolves fan you guys hot the best coach on our squad! — Jody Towle (@ThaRealJody) June 24, 2026

However, Nori's hiring doesn't come without controversy. Nori signed a one-year deal with team options for each of the next two seasons after that. It's very unorthodox for a deal like that to take place, and many are not a fan of how Portland handled it.

You signed him to a 1 year head coach contract you don’t believe in him.. — Old_Crow2 (@Oldcrow07) June 23, 2026

To quote the great movie Money Ball - A one-year contract "means the same thing to a manager as it does to a player: There's not a lot of faith there — One Hand Low Golf (@onehandlowgolf) June 23, 2026

He must really needed the job cause no way any self respecting coach is going to accept that deal — MASON STORM (@rulerofgap) June 23, 2026

Your boss is a total cheapskate bitch for throwing out an insulting contract like that. I can’t believe you have the balls to make a post welcoming them. Why don't you wait until you get a management change before welcoming a new boss? — Terry Yeh (@TerrYeh18) June 23, 2026

Even with the surprising contract, Nori is grateful to the Blazers' front office for the opportunity to lead a roster headlined by Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Trail Blazers and want to thank Tom, Joe and theRip City Rising ownership group for their trust,” Nori said.

“From my conversations with Tom [Dundon] and Joe [Cronin], it was evident that there is a strong commitment to building a culture that values accountability, development and team success. This is a team with tremendous talent, and I'm excited to begin working with our players and staff."

Nori comes to the Blazers after being an assistant coach in the league since 2009. He spent his first four years with the Toronto Raptors before heading to the Sacramento Kings for two seasons. He followed head coach Michael Malone from Sacramento to the Denver Nuggets, where he spent three years.

In 2018, he moved on from the Nuggets and headed to the Detroit Pistons, reuniting with Dwane Casey for three seasons. He landed with Chris Finch and the Wolves, where he was the lead assistant for the past five seasons.