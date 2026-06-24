Micah Nori's Contract is Major Red Flag For Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers should be celebrating the hire of new head coach Micah Nori, who is one of the most respected assistants in the league.

Nori has nearly two decades of experience in the NBA, including the last five years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he helped them win a playoff series in each of the last three seasons.

However, the contract the Blazers gave Nori is perhaps one of the strangest deals in NBA history, at least in the modern iteration of the league. The Blazers signed Nori to a three-year contract with team options in 2027-28 and 2028-29. The Athletic insider Jason Quick was the first to report the news.

Nori's Contract is Problematic for NBA, Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to only give Nori one guaranteed year on his contract is the latest decision in a slew of head-scratching moves from new owner Tom Dundon. The Blazers don't want to commit to Nori beyond this season, which could hurt Portland down the line when it comes to free agency.

While Nori accepted the terms of the deal, it's a surprise that he did so to begin with. He could have waited one more year to take a job from a team that would be more willing to commit to him, but he has to perform early in his tenure with Portland.

New coaches can take time to develop with a team, but there will always be this pressure of possibly getting the shaft if he doesn't live up to expectations.

After reaching the playoffs last season for the first time in five years, the Blazers expect to get back there, especially with a coach who has experience coaching deep into the postseason. While coaches around the league are often evaluated on a yearly basis, the lack of security sends a message to the rest of the league that Portland is a scary place to go.

When 29 teams offer a higher level of security to their players and coaching staff, free agents are more likely to go elsewhere over Portland, which could hurt their chances of taking that next step. The Blazers don't have any draft picks this year, so they have to fully rely on free agency and the trade market to improve this offseason.

Perhaps Nori is a fan of the pressure, but the message this sends to the rest of the league could be damaging for the Blazers' long-term hopes.