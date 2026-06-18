Why Blazers Made a Mistake Not Hiring Tiago Splitter

Tiago Splitter is now the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, leaving the Portland Trail Blazers after a chaotic and tumultuous season.

While Splitter was dealt a difficult hand at times during the season, taking over for Chauncey Billups one game into the year, he proved why he deserves to be a head coach in the league. That is why the Bulls went out and hired him. This could become a decision the Blazers regret in the long run.

Splitter Had Players' Stamp of Approval

Even though Splitter did not start the year as the team's head coach, the players on the roster rallied around him. He earned the respect of those in the locker room, which is very difficult to do as an interim head coach in his first season with the team.

“He got thrown in a difficult situation. It’s not always easy for him to, all of a sudden, take the head job. I think he’s done phenomenal,” Deni Avdija said during the team's playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.

"He got thrown in a difficult situation...I think he's done phenomenal."



Portland Trail Blazers all-star Deni Avdija on the job head coach Tiago Splitter has done



"He's getting the best out of everybody. We love playing for him."#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Q2p4gpReHH — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) April 22, 2026

The Blazers rallied around Splitter all season long, and he likely would have been the locker room's pick for the job if they were given that level of control. Unfortunately for them, the decision belongs to Tom Dundon, who wasn't fully on board with giving Splitter a long-term commitment.

Splitter Can Build Off of Momentum

The Blazers' success from this past season was a direct result from Splitter's rapid ascent to the head of the bench. Splitter was able to get Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan to have the best years of their career, while veterans like Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday also bought into what Splitter was selling.

The Blazers have a bright future going into next season with Damian Lillard's return to the lineup after being traded by the franchise to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023 and his season-long recovery from a torn Achilles. With Lillard on board, the Blazers are on pace to return to the playoffs and Splitter's return to the bench would have given Portland a head start in training camp because they don't have to learn new philosophies and concepts.

Splitter's Departure Gives Blazers a Bad Reputation

By all counts, Splitter definitely deserved to return as Portland's head coach. The Bulls' decision to hire Splitter is further proof of that.

The players and coaches in the NBA form a brotherhood, and Splitter earned a lot of respect from his colleagues this past season with the job he did with the Blazers. Portland's decision to not reward that could create a negative effect down the line for them when it comes to attracting free agents, both on the bench and on the court.