Former Blazer Was the Team's Deni Avdija Before Israeli Forward Arrived in Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers have their guy in Deni Avdija. Originally trading for a guy on a reasonable contract, Portland may find itself paying a pretty penny to keep the Israeli forward beyond his current extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Had they not traded Josh Hart, though, one wonders if they would've ever taken the same chance on Avdija.

The Blazers traded Hart to the New York Knicks in February 2023 as part of a four-team deal. NYK sent Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick, a selection eventually used on Kris Murray, to Portland. Jalen McDaniels ended up on the Philadelphia 76ers, and Svi Mykhailiuk landed on the Charlotte Hornets.

That deal set the stage for the team to enter their rebuild in the offseason with the Damian Lillard trade later that September. The Lillard deal led to a swap with the Boston Celtics that landed Malcolm Brogdon, whom they were able to turn into Avdija.

It's all worked out for both sides, but could it have worked out for Portland with both players providing Swiss army knife skillsets?

The Blazers Edge's Lono Waiwaiole lamented Portland's inability to have answered that question.

"And now that we’re talking about reserves, how about Josh Hart—the closest thing to Deni Advija I recall seeing on the Blazers before the actual Deni got here," Waiwaiole prefaced before saying, "Josh is reportedly at less than full strength right now (his Portland pedigree?), but he’s still averaging almost 30 minutes a night good for 12 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the season. How does having two of these guys sound to you?"

Josh Hart Trade Worked Out for Blazers and Knicks

Hart would've been dealt by the Blazers at some point, but landing with the Knicks in February 2023 was perfect timing. For both teams.

Hart landing with his former Villanova Wildcats teammate, Jalen Brunson, during the latter's first year with his assistant coach father's team was a Godsend. Brunson raised his already impressive stats (23.2 PPG, 6.2 APG) even higher after Hart's arrival. Hart, meanwhile, shot an unreal 52% from the three-point line as the Knicks made their deepest run in a decade at that point. New York has only gone further each postseason since. At their current trajectory, the Knicks could be an NBA Finals team after adding the other star from the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Champion Villanova teams, Mikal Bridges.

Meanwhile, the Avdija trade doesn't happen if the Blazers keep Hart past the deadline and sign him to the $81 million extension he got with NYK.

Ultimately, two Avdijas is a dream scenario, but like Dr. Strange seeing only one reality where the Avengers defeat Thanos, there is only one reality where Avdija and Hart are seen as the same type of player in the year 2025. We're in it.