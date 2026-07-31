The Good, Bad and Ugly of the Blazers Offseason So Far

It's been a mixed bag for the Portland Trail Blazers throughout the offseason as they have seen the good, bad, and ugly.

Members of the Portland Trail Blazers On SI staff gave their thoughts on what worked this offseason and what needs to be improved upon.

The Good: Getting Ja Morant in the Building

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are coming off of their first playoff appearance in five years and there is an attempt to keep the momentum going. This is a positive sign that the Blazers are moving in the right direction.

"The Blazers didn’t have any draft picks this year, but they acquired Ja Morant without parting with any members of their young core or future draft picks. I also like the hire of Micah Nori at head coach. Now Portland just has to put it all together and build on their positive momentum from last year." — Rocco Moschella

The Bad: Not Addressing Their Weaknesses Enough

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers didn't add any rookies to the roster, which stunts their development a bit. They also still have problems that the roster faced last season without any clear idea on how to fix it.

"In a day and age in which organizations are sometimes afraid to pull the trigger on a big-time move, the Portland Trail Blazers are to be applauded for taking a flyer on a perhaps-more-matured Ja Morant. The 26-year-old is just a few years removed from back-to-back years on the NBA’s Most Valuable Player ballots, and if words mean anything, he could author basketball’s best redemption story in 2027 and beyond. Bringing back Robert Williams III was also a plus.

"The negatives are that this roster is still too backcourt-heavy, didn’t aggressively address the 3-point shooting woes (27th in the league last season at 34.3 percent), and their one-year contract with team options for 2027 and 2028 for head coach Micah Nori stood out unnecessarily. Call it a good, but not sensational offseason for the Blazers." — Marlow Ferguson Jr.

The Ugly: The Arena Deal Not Getting Complete

Tom Dundon, the new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the positives the Blazers have had, this offseason has been strongly defined by new owner Tom Dundon, who has angered the fanbase. Several of Dundon's decisions have received poor press and it could lead to the entire organization falling apart.

"The Morant trade is good, and the additions they've made to the roster are strong, but none of it matters if they don't have a team in the future to root for. The future of the Blazers hangs in the balance due to the city council and the franchise not coming to an agreement on a lease extension that expires in 2030. It appears like the two sides are as far apart as ever, and the future of the franchise is truly up in the air.

"I think Blazers fans would give back Morant and all of the positives that have happened this offseason if they could have a solidified future in the Pacific Northwest. Fans can only hope for things to turn around, but every update that comes in makes the situation look bleaker and bleaker. If a solution doesn't come between now and the start of the regular season, it should make for a very contentious season for Portland." — Jeremy Brener

An Overview

The Blazers are taking small steps in the right direction, but they are taking big leaps backwards. That will not get Portland where it wants to go as a franchise, and that could be a fatal flaw in the long run.

The Blazers can do everything they can between now and the start of training camp to improve their on-court product, but they can do nothing to ensure that the team stays in Portland. Dundon and the new ownership group do not have any obligation to do that. They are business people trying to make as much money as possible, and that could mean the end of the NBA in Portland as we know it.

It creates a very dark atmosphere that could affect the team's performance on the court, but the players will only do what they can to try and get as many wins as possible for the fan base.