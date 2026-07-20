Why Trail Blazers' Ja Morant Trade is Different Than Other Blockbuster NBA Deals

Ja Morant is officially a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, and fans have plenty to be optimistic about after his opening press conference with the team. Morant offered a positive injury update, in addition to expressing confidence about his fit and role in Portland.

When the Trail Blazers' deal for Morant is compared to other blockbuster NBA trades from this offseason, it stands out for a unique reason. The Blazers took one of the biggest gambles from an injury-related standpoint, and for that reason, they did not have to part with a large number of assets to acquire a superstar-level talent.

Portland Took on A Different Kind of Blockbuster Risk

Jan 2, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned previously, many teams sacrifice a significant amount of future assets in order to acquire a star player to change the trajectory of their franchise. The Blazers instead have the risk of Morant rising back to his previous level of performance, in addition to the risk of his availability.

Morant fits Portland's timeline perfectly, and they also have the cap flexibility to take on his substantial contract. Because of this, it is difficult to tell if this trade is going to end up as a win or a loss for the Blazers right away.

Will the Risk Outweigh the Reward?

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The early projections surrounding the Blazers' acquisition of Morant provide an example of why blockbuster trades are almost impossible to judge right away, but there's a realistic chance that this gamble doesn't pay off.

If Morant only plays half of the season and the Blazers finish the season with another first-round exit, people will likely be questioning if the result would have been the same if Portland had just kept Jerami Grant.

Between the acquisition of Morant and Damian Lillard entering the rotation, the majority of the Blazers' roster will be looking at a different role than next year. Not to mention that a new head coach coming in with a new system will shake things up a bit as well.

If the Blazers don't improve from their surprise playoff berth last season, it does not automatically make this trade a loss. There will be some grace with all of the moving parts, in addition to the young core still getting acclimated to playing together.

However, even though Portland got Morant at an affordable price, there is a chance that this move is looked at as a loss if the Blazers don't take another step forward in the next few years.