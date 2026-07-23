5 Burning Questions on Blazers New HC Micah Nori

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting a new era with Micah Nori as their head coach.

Nori, 52, has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past five seasons under Chris Finch. To learn more about the Blazers' new boss, we spoke with Minnesota Timberwolves On SI contributor Andrew Carlson.

1. Are you surprised to see Micah Nori as a head coach?

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Absolutely. Micah Nori has cut his teeth at every almost every level within the coaching ranks, and was a major part of the Wolves resurgence and success over the last few years. His ability to connect people within the organization and bring legitimate game management and tactical knowledge are extremely high level.

He has an excellent reputation across the league, reflected by the numerous interviews and opportunities he's had over the last few years.

2. What is Nori's biggest strength?

Nori is an excellent communicator and has a high level ability to connect with players, but perhaps his biggest strength is game management. Finch relied on him to facilitate gameplans, and do a lot of rotation management. He developed a great reputation with the Wolves for his ability to stay on top of games and be proactive with adjustments.

3. What might Nori struggle with?

It's hard to say what he might struggle with as its his first job, but making the leap from top assistant to head coach is always an adjustment. You're moving from a role of managing up to calling the shots. That typically doesn't come without its bumps and bruises early on. How will Nori adjust to that? That would be my question.

4. How do you feel about the contract he received only guaranteeing him one year?

It's odd. I understand why Portland did it. It's hard to fire a coach and keep paying him while you have a new one on payroll, but there comes a point in time where you have to commit to a guy you feel comfortable with for at least two years.

No matter what, one year isn't enough time, when some of that season is inevitably spent understanding who fits your systems best and who might be better with a change of scenery. Especially with how lopsided the Blazers roster currently is as it sits.

5. How far can Nori take the Blazers?

The question is really how big of a leap can Deni Avdija take this offseason, how does Ja Morant fit in, and how does the supporting cast elevate itself around them? The roster clearly has limitations with how many guards are on it, but if they play hard and Nori can find a good rotation with what he has, and Morant has a bounceback year, I could see a playoff series win.