This Trade Idea Cleans Up Blazers' Backcourt Logjam

The Portland Trail Blazers are no strangers to a blockbuster trade after acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray earlier in the offseason.

While the deal signaled the Blazers' desire to win, it also added another point guard to the mix when one didn't need to be. It has further muddied Portland's point guard situation and Scoot Henderson's future with the franchise.

Henderson has one year left on his rookie deal, making him a restricted free agent in the summer of 2027. It might make more sense for the Blazers to trade him to a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are open to turning the page after moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the offseason. Here's a potential trade between the Bucks and Blazers:

Blazers Send Scoot Henderson to Bucks for Tyler Herro

Herro and LeVert were acquired earlier in the offseason, and they cannot be traded until early September, but a deal like this makes sense for both sides.

Herro has been connected to the Blazers in the past with Damian Lillard trade rumors, but it didn't make sense at the time to make that swap. Now, with Henderson and Herro on expiring deals, this is the time to make the move.

Why Bucks Make the Trade

The Bucks are a team angling towards a rebuild after moving on from Giannis and getting players like Henderson and Yang in the mix. Give them players that they can grow and develop around. Shaedon Sharpe is also someone who can be the team's leading scorer and an offensive hub while the team is figuring out who fits and who doesn't.

Henderson has potential to be a starting point guard in the NBA and he'll compete alongside Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins for minutes. Meanwhile, Yang is a 2025 first-round pick that is roadblocked in Portland by Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III for minutes. In Milwaukee, Yang's path to the rotation is a bit sunnier.

Why Blazers Make the Trade

This deal probably makes more sense for Milwaukee than for Portland, which wouldn't exactly use Herro in the starting lineup with Ja Morant and Damian Lillard on board. The Blazers would essentially need to get Herro on a long-term deal in advance in order to make this happen.

With Lillard in his late 30s, Herro could be the ideal replacement to slide into his role as the team's primary guard down the line next to Morant in the backcourt. He has a higher ceiling than Sharpe and should be hungry after being the primary piece dealt in the Giannis blockbuster.

This deal gives the Blazers proven scoring and more balance on the roster in terms of positioning, giving wing depth and complementary off-ball scoring. Adding LeVert is a secondary reason behind the trade, but it gives Portland another wing to work with in the second unit, one that can replace Matisse Thybulle's role on the team.

The Bucks might ask for some of their picks back from the 2023 Lillard trade to make this work, and Portland should consider giving back some, but not all, to get this deal complete.