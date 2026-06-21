Knicks' Chris Jent is Perfect Candidate For Blazers HC Job

The Portland Trail Blazers remain one of two teams in the league without a head coach, but they are looking at potential options to fill the vacancy.

One person linked to the job is Chris Jent, who just won the NBA Finals with the New York Knicks. Mike Brown praised Jent shortly after the Knicks won Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals earlier this month.

“Chris Jent, my associate head coach, I’m surprised he hasn’t gotten an interview. He’s our offensive coordinator. He’s been around for a long time," Brown said. "Somebody needs to give him an interview because he’ll help your team win at the highest level.”

Mike Brown: “Chris Jent, my associate head coach, I’m surprised he hasn’t gotten an interview. He’s our offensive coordinator. He’s been around for a long time. Somebody needs to give him an interview because he’ll help your team win at the highest level.” pic.twitter.com/CfVyVXoIAe — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 14, 2026

Chris Jent Could Give Blazers Offense a Boost

The Knicks had the ninth-best offensive rating in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. Once Jent joined the staff, the Knicks jumped into the top five. During the playoffs, the Knicks had the best offensive rating of any team in the league at 120.4. They went 16-3, losing two games to the Atlanta Hawks and one to the Spurs as they won the championship for the first time since 1973.

Jent has not been a head coach during his career, but he served on an interim basis in 2005 with the Orlando Magic, covering for Johnny Davis. He has spent over two decades in the NBA with the Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. During his time in the league, he has worked with players like LeBron James, LaMelo Ball and Jalen Brunson. That experience could help him tremendously with the Blazers.

Jent also won the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League title with the Hornets as their head coach for the tournament, suggesting he is even more ready for a full-time gig.

The Blazers are trying to build their offense around Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson, both of whom could benefit from Jent's experience working with LeBron and Brunson.

Portland still has other candidates in the mix, including Boston Celtics assistant Tyler Lashbrook and Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori after the Chicago Bulls hired Tiago Splitter.

With the Knicks' championship run coming to an end, the Blazers should be intrigued by Jent and his winning pedigree. Not only did he win as an assistant coach with the Knicks, but he also won as a rookie back in 1994 as a player with the Houston Rockets. Few can match Jent's resume in the NBA, which means the Blazers should give strong consideration to promoting him to be their next head coach.