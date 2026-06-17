The Blazers' Next Coach Will Likely Be One of Two Candidates

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting close to finalizing their head coaching search.

Tiago Splitter's decision to join the Chicago Bulls makes the Blazers one of two teams in the NBA without a head coach, with less than a week to go before the 2026 NBA Draft. The Blazers don't have any picks, so they can truly focus on adding the right coach for their organization. Here's a look at the two likely finalists for the role.

Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nori is arguably the most decorated candidate left on the market. He has nearly two decades of experience coaching in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons before becoming the lead assistant under Chris Finch in Minneapolis.

Nori is the coach on Finch's staff primarily responsible for growing them into a top-10 defensive unit. Of course, having Rudy Gobert makes life easy for Nori and the Wolves, but his coaching philosophies have also been a big part of the equation. His experience with Gobert could translate to the Blazers with Donovan Clingan, who could become one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.

Nori will likely become a head coach within the next few years, and the Blazers would be lucky to have him lead the team in the coming years.

Tyler Lashbrook, Boston Celtics

Lashbrook is an interesting candidate who could not be any more different from Nori. He would become the youngest head coach in the league at just 34 years old. His track record with the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship in 2024, is a sign that he could be ready for a promotion with the Blazers.

Lashbrook has experience as a head coach in the G League with the Maine Celtics, which could help him transition into a role with the Blazers a little easier.

It is absolutely a risk to hire a coach like Lashbrook when the Blazers are looking to contend for a championship. Most teams would likely bring Lashbrook on as an assistant or as the head coach for a rebuilding team.

However, new owner Tom Dundon's desire to cut costs has turned off more established coaches who are making more money elsewhere. Dundon has laid off several members of the front office since taking over as owner in March, which leads many to believe he isn't looking to make significant investments in the roster and coaching staff.

Lashbrook isn't looking for a massive raise per se, but he is more inclined to take the job for the opportunity than the paycheck. This would be a massive step up in Lashbrook's career that could span several decades if he starts off on the right foot as a head coach with the Blazers.