New NBA Schedule Shows When Blazers PG Ja Morant Plays the Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant scanned the team's new 82-game schedule and highlighted two games in particular: the matchups where the Blazers would travel to Grind City to take on his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Feb. 6 and 8, the Blazers will visit FedEx Forum, where Morant will be a visitor in the arena for the first time as an NBA player. The two-game series will give Morant a chance to spend some time in the city and meet with people he grew relationships with in his seven years with the organization.

Ja Morant, Blazers Face Grizzlies 3 Times

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and head coach Tuomas Iisalo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant will have a chance to face off against the Grizzlies before his big trip back. Early in the season, the Grizzlies will visit Portland on October 29, where former Blazers Jerami Grant and Kris Murray will have their chance at a homecoming inside the Moda Center.

"[The reaction from Memphis] was all love," Morant said after being traded. "It's some that might say bad things about me. I don't look at it like it's hate or anything. I just look at it as tough love from a family member. I have family members that do the same thing. I love Memphis, I love the fans, I love my teammates. ... It definitely was some good years."

The games against the Grizzlies will likely take place just around the league's trade deadline, which is a precarious time in the league's schedule. The Blazers will likely identify themselves either as a pretender or contender, and the team could look very different than it does at the moment. Morant is still expected to be part of the Blazers for the entire season, and it will be interesting to see if the team is in a position to contend for a playoff spot.

As for the Grizzlies, they are going into the season with one of the least talented rosters, and they could also be in a very different position than they are at the moment. They will look to replace Morant with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome, along with second-year pro Walter Clayton Jr., who they acquired in the trade with the Utah Jazz for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Morant will have more than half of the season to build chemistry with Damian Lillard in the backcourt to figure out how the other operates best. That pairing is what the Blazers are hoping will be a winning combination to make them a top team in the West.

The Blazers should have this game circled, and this is a great opportunity for Morant and the rest of the team to make a statement at a time where Portland could truly make some noise in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.