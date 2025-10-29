4 Blazers Land on Injury Report Ahead of Jazz Match
The Portland Trail Blazers could be without four players for their match against the Utah Jazz.
The Blazers will be without Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Robert Williams III. Forward Matisse Thybulle is listed as questionable with right hip soreness.
More news: Blazers' Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Chauncey Billups Arrest
Henderson, Lillard, and Williams have yet to make their season debuts as they continue to deal with their own injuries. Lillard will miss the entire season as he continues to rehab from his torn Achilles injury.
Lillard suffered the injury in April in the first round of the playoffs as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Blazers this past summer. Lillard's deal comes with a player option in the 2027-28 season and a no-trade clause.
As for Henderson, he continues to be out with a torn hamstring. He was ruled out for 4 to 8 weeks in late September. Henderson suffered the injury during an offseason workout. The Blazers drafted the young guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 21-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 12.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three in 66 games and 26.7 minutes of action.
More news: NBA Commissioner Sends Clear Message on Blazers HC Chauncey Billups’ Arrest
Williams will continue to miss time as he deals with a knee injury that has kept him out since March. He has yet to make his season debut, and he was recently assigned to the Blazers' G League affiliate, Rip City Remix.
He will get some reps there, and a timetable to return has yet to be announced.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.