Blazers Announce Major Robert Williams Injury Update
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled center Robert Williams III from their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
Williams has been recovering from a knee surgery that he underwent in March. The injury has kept him out of playing, but he was recently upgraded to questionable ahead of their contest against the Denver Nuggets.
He has yet to play a game this season because the team has been extremely cautious with his knee — and for good reason. Williams has struggled to stay on the court throughout his career due to the various injuries he's sustained.
This story will be updated….
Published |Modified