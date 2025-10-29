Blazers Announce Surprise Robert Williams Injury News as He Remains Out
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams Jr. has been assigned to the G-League affiliate Rip City Remix for conditioning and recovery from his knee injury.
The Blazers have only acquired the big man 26 times during his two years with the team. Most recently, he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on his left knee in March, which has kept him on the sidelines.
At 28 years old, Williams is reaching what should be his physical prime, but he has been regularly injured since entering the league, which has often drained his athleticism and bounce, although he might return renewed after his recent surgery.
Williams certainly has a strong incentive to restart his career. He is a free agent after this season, meaning the Blazers will likely trade the veteran before risking losing him for nothing.
He will likely be auditioning for his next team, either through free agency or before the trade deadline. If he proves he is healthy and motivated, the former Celtics should attract a lot of interest.
During media day in Portland, Williams shared insight into his mindset during a lengthy recovery as he works his way back onto the court.
"Injuries are tough," Williams said. "They aren't easy for anyone. But as soon as I'm on the court moving and feeling like my old self, it goes away."
Last season, Williams averaged 5.8 points per game on 64.1 percent shooting from the field, along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals.
When he played for the Celtics, Williams was an elite rim protector who could switch on the perimeter and defend well for a player of his size, despite being quite undersized at six feet eight inches.
In the modern NBA, there is a shortage of quality starting centers. If Williams gets back on track, he should earn a massive contract during free agency. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics could benefit from a presence in the front court.
In the meantime, the Blazers have solid depth at center, starting Donovan Clingan and using rookie Hansen Yang as the backup.
