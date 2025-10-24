Blazers Had 4-Word Message for Shaedon Sharpe After $90 Million Extension
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe secured his long-term bag with the only NBA franchise he's ever known over the weekend. The 6-foot-5 swingman agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension that will keep him under team control through the 2029-30 season.
The 22-year-old Kentucky product (technically, although he never played a game for the Wildcats before being drafted) has already flashed tantalizing athletic potential, especially as a downhill scorer. His shooting stroke and defense are the big areas in his game that could still use some development.
After pen was put to paper on Sunday, Portland's then-brain trust (it's funny how fast things can change) of general manager Joe Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups called up Sharpe with a clear missive, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.
“The job’s not done," Sharpe was told. "We’ve still got work to do. Let’s get this thing rolling.”
Funnily enough, Billups' job might very well be done — not too long after that phone conversation.
Just a few days later, the Trail Blazers' bench fell apart. Billups was placed on leave from the NBA after being indicted for a gambling scandal. Assistant coach Tigao Splitter, a former champion big man for the 2014 San Antonio Spurs, has been installed as Portland's new interim head coach.
A Frustrating 2025-26 NBA Season Debut
In his season debut, a 118-114 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Sharpe scored 15 points on just 5-of-20 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while also dishing out four assists (against four turnovers), grabbing two rebounds and swiping a steal in 29 minutes.
It was a fairly discouraging start for Sharpe individually, but Portland at least gave the two-time Western Conference Finalists a scare.
Sharpe and point guard Scoot Henderson are no longer the focal points of Portland's future offense — that'd be 6-foot-9 small forward Deni Avdija, who emerged as a perpetual triple-double threat during the home stretch of the 2024-25 season.
Avdija also had an inefficient night against Minnesota — Portland's only regular season game so far — scoring 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 shooting from the free throw line, while also pulling down seven rebounds.
