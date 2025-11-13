Blazers’ Deni Avdija Sets Epic Scoring Streak After Win vs Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers have put together a solid start to the 2025-26 season, largely in part to the efforts of forward Deni Avdija.

Avdija has scored 25 or more points in his last five games, marking the longest streak of his career. His scoring streak also marks the longest of any Trail Blazers player since Damian Lillard in 2022-23, when he had a 19-game streak of the same nature.

He scored 32 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, which fell just one point shy of his season high of 33.

With 32 points tonight @ NOP, Deni Avdija has scored 25+ points in five consecutive games.



It marks the longest such streak of Avdija's career and longest by a @trailblazers player since Damian Lillard's 19-game streak during the 2022-23 season. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 13, 2025

His 26.1 points per game through the first 11 games of the season is the best on the team, and would easily be the best mark of his career, shattering the 16.9 points he averaged in 2024-25. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds and assists per game, averaging 6.3 and 4.6, respectively. His 48.9 percent field goal percentage is also the best of any Trail Blazers player who has featured in all 11 games this season.

The Blazers acquired Avdija in the offseason ahead of the 2024-25 season from the Washington Wizards, who received Bub Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

He became a standout player on the Blazers last season, playing 72 games and averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 board and 3.9 assists per game.

Avdija carried his solid season into the Eurobasket 2025 tournament, where he carried Israel to the round of 16 before they fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece. Through his five games in the tournament, Avdija averaged 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 49.4 percent shooting from the field.

His efforts during the 2025-26 season have helped the Blazers to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, just ahead of the Golden State Warriors on winning percentage.

The Blazers' eight-point win over the Pelicans on Wednesday snapped a two-game skid, and they will look to get a winning streak started as they face the Houston Rockets in an NBA Cup game at 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

