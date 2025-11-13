Blazers, Pelicans Frontcourt Stars Ejected From Ongoing Game After Fight
The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will be finishing their ongoing matchup without key pieces Wednesday night.
Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, reserve Portland combo forward Jerami Grant and Pelicans center Yves Messi got into a physical altercation during the second frame of their game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. They were fighting for space beneath the bucket, and things escalated to the point that Missi took hold of Grant's neck at one point.
Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and Pelicans forward Herbert Jones were both assessed technicals after they stepped in to abet their respective colleagues. As Freeman notes, both Sharpe and Jones will remain in the bout — for now.
Underdog NBA has clipped the fight.
This story will be updated...
