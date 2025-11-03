Blazers Guard Breaks Foot, Out Indefinitely
A young Portland Trail Blazers guard has broken his foot and will be on the shelf indefinitely, joining the club's unfortunately growing list of wounded backcourt pieces.
Per Portland, guard Blake Wesley fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the club's 109-107 home win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
The Trail Blazers note that Wesley does not yet have a definitive return timeline.
Wesley joins fellow ailing Trail Blazers guards Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard on the shelf for the Trail Blazers. Lillard, recovering from an Achilles tear suffered during the playoffs last spring, is out for the season. Henderson should be back sooner.
Next up for Portland is a tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers, slated for Monday. It's safe to say that none of these guards will be back in time for that.
