Blazers GM Bans Players From Contacting Chauncey Billups
Since the shocking revelation of Portland Trail Blazers' head coach Chauncey Billups' involvement in the FBI NBA corruption investigation dubbed "Operation Nothing But Bet," players — including forward Deni Avdija — have expressed their respect and well wishes for their coach.
Billups was placed on immediate leave following his arrest on Oct. 23 for his alleged role in illegal gambling activities involving rigged poker games run by organized crime families.
The dust is starting to settle in Portland, as members of the team have continuously expressed that their focus remains on their on-court proceedings, not Billups' court proceedings. To emphasize that focus, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin made it clear to his players and coaching staff not to correspond with Billups, according to reporter Chris Haynes.
"Sources informed me that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin gathered his team together along with the coaching staff to inform them of the news. Sources told me that players were mute, they were shocked and no one had a question. It was that quiet," Haynes told NBA on Prime Video's Taylor Rooks. "Joe Cronin went on to say that no one should be trying to contact Chauncey Billups while this investigation is ongoing. "
Haynes added some additional insights that are of interest, including details of the first moments of interim head coach Tiago Splitter's time at the helm.
"From there, sources relayed to me that Tiago Splitter took the floor and said the goals remained the same," Haynes said. "He also added that he's in charge and wants to keep everything afloat until they get their coach back."
Haynes said that his source revealed to him that Splitter was not the Trail Blazer's first choice to fill Billups' shoes.
"The Trail Blazers actually offered the interim job to assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren, but him and Chauncey Billups are extremely tight and he declined the appointment," Haynes said.
Since Splitter took over for Billups, the Trail Blazers are 1-1, winning their first game since Billups' arrest on Friday against the Golden State Warriors before dropping a game Sunday to the Los Angeles Clippers.
