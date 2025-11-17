Blazers Hold Emergency Players-Only Meeting After Loss to Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers were handed their worst loss of the season on Friday, getting blown out by the Houston Rockets 140-116.

The offense was sluggish and the defense struggled to contain the explosive Rockets' starting lineup. Forward Kevin Durant had 30 points and center Alperen Sengun was one assist shy of a 25-point, 10-rebound triple double.

The loss was so bad, in fact, that Portland held a players-only meeting just minutes after the game.

"Sometimes we've got to talk with each other," star forward Denis Avdija said after the game, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. "We're like family here. And families have to say what's on their mind."

After entering the second quarter down nine points, the Trail Blazers made a push right before halftime, cutting the lead to just one point with under three-and-a-half minutes remaining before Houston went on a 13-65 run to enter halftime.

By the midway point in the third quarter, the Trail Blazers found their deficit grow to over 20 points, and the blowout was officially on.

"This is the first game where we've just really got our (butt) whipped," Trail Blazers point guard Jrue Holiday said. "Today, a part of us didn't have a rhythm. And I think that felt weird. I think that was the first time that we actually felt that. And to not have that, I think we just wanted to talk about that."

According to Freeman, Jerami Grant started the meeting and Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love all joined in sharing messages with one common theme: the team needs to stick together.

'We Just Wanted to Come Together'

“We just wanted to discuss what we need to do better,” Grant said. “Obviously, it’s a really good team we played tonight, so it’s not an overreaction or anything like that. But we just wanted to come together and get on the same page so we don’t let games slip and let this become something bigger.

“Like I said, it was nothing too serious. We’re not overreacting. But when you get your first 20-point loss, you want to make sure that everybody is on the same page going forward.”

Portland played better in their following matchup, a road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but lost in overtime, 138-133. With a 6-7 record, the Trail Blazers have a chance to get back to .500 with a win over the Phoenix Suns, who they host Tuesday night at 8 p.m. PT.

