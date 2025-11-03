Blazers to Face Lakers Without 3 Best Players on Monday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers will be with Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James on Monday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers, their three best players on the team, who handle all of the offensive creation and playmaking.
LeBron James hasn't played a game this season because he's battling sciatica and is still on the sidelines.
More news: Blazers GM Bans Players From Contacting Chauncey Billups
Luka Doncic missed a week of action because of lower-body issues, coming back on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Due to the Lakers' game on Sunday, they want to manage Doncic's injury and avoid pushing him on a back-to-back.
Meanwhile, Reaves' injury is something new. He is dealing with right groin soreness, likely caused by his heavy playing time in the absence of Doncic and James this season.
The Blazers will be without Matisse Thybulle, Scoot Henderson, and Blake Wesley for Monday's game, though Shaedon Sharpe is listed as probable with a calf injury.
More news: Blazers' Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Chauncey Billups Arrest
Portland is 4-2 entering Monday, one of the best records in the Western Conference. They achieved significant wins against title contenders like the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
The Blazers are led by interim head coach Tiago Splitter, who is taking over from Chauncey Billups after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an illegal gambling scandal.
Redick on Splitter
Lakers' coach JJ Redick spoke highly of the former San Antonio Spurs player after the Lakers-Blazers clash earlier in the season.
"You never want these opportunities to happen the way they happen, but I think he's prepared for it," Redick said.
"And his lineage of people that he's been around to help him prepare for this moment, I think, is important. And he's been around great, great basketball minds, great coaches, great players."
On Monday, Portland is heavily favored to secure the victory against a depleted Lakers team. The Blazers will have the advantage on both ends of the court, mainly in terms of offensive creation.
Guards Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe should be able to generate significantly more offense than the Lakers can.
The Lakers will also be more tired after a close game against the Miami Heat and considering their travel up north from Southern California to Portland.
More Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.