Carmelo Anthony Praises Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is coming off of his first All-Star appearance.

Avdija burst onto the scene this season and is having the best year of his career by far. Avdija has caught the attention from many around the league and in basketball circles, including Carmelo Anthony, who praised Avdija for his first half of the season.

"Yes, I just love Deni how's -- his development, I think -- you've gotta give credit to the Wizards, you know, for actually seeing the talent in like... going after that talent, and drafting, you know, drafting that talent," Anthony said in an interview with reporters.

"It obviously didn't work out over there, but now he's got his own situation, he's grown into the player that he has grown into; and he is here for a long time. And he is obviously -- he is part of this weekend. And I mean what he is doing out there in Portland now is just phenomenal, so it is interesting to see him and when Dame (Damian Lillard) come back, and they implement all of what they have with those young guys and that young core, so it'll be special."

Carmelo Anthony about saying earlier this month that Deni Avdija is his guy:



Avdija Growing With Trail Blazers

Getting a stamp of approval from Anthony is definitely a strong sign for Avdija moving forward. Avdija taking a leap definitely changes how the Blazers view their team in the next couple of years.

The Blazers knew Avdija had the potential to be a long-term starter for them, but the fact that he is taking that leap and is entering the all-star level in the league is a sign that Portland may have a contender on their hands.

The team still has a long way to go, but if Avdija can continue his success and Damian Lillard can compliment him when he returns to the court next season, the Blazers should have a dynamic duo that can compete with the best teams in the West. On top of those guys, they have several young, talented players, including Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan that can provide the supporting cast needed to be a contender in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday when they take on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

