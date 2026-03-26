Five Numbers to Know After Blazers Blitz Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating after a massive 130-99 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

The victory gave the Blazers their fifth in their last six games. Here's a look at five stats that stood out in the box score between the two teams.

19 - Blazers' 3-pointers

For the second game in a row, the Blazers were absolutely electric from beyond the arc. The team made 19 of 41 attempts from behind the three-point line, and that gave them a massive edge over the Bucks. Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday each made four threes, while Matisse Thybulle and Scoot Henderson each added three.

Kris Murray, Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija each had one, while Toumani Camara had a pair.

22 - Blazers' steals and blocks combined

The Blazers turned their defense up to an 11 against the Bucks, recording 11 blocks and 11 steals, equalling 22 stocks for the game. The defense led to 16 turnovers, which helped the Blazers hold the Bucks to under 100 points.

The offense won't be clicking every night like it did against the Bucks, but a strong defense will give the Blazers a chance to compete against playoff-caliber opponents once the postseason starts.

23 - Scott Henderson's points

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson left, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers saw another strong performance from Scoot Henderson off the bench as he scored 23 points in the rout over the Bucks. In 22 games with the players this season, Henderson is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. His scoring aligns with where he was in his rookie season with the Blazers, and that should be a positive, considering he did not play until the beginning of February.

36 - Ryan Rollins' career high

While this stat doesn't necessarily benefit the Blazers, it deserves some props. Bucks point guard Ryan Rollins notched a career high with 36 points on 13 of 26 shooting in 31 minutes of action.

He was the best player on the court for the Bucks by far, and even though it was a losing effort, he deserves some credit for his performance. While he committed five turnovers, he made up for it by being the engine of the offense for Milwaukee.

54 - Blazers' rebounds

The Blazers have committed themselves to working on rebounding all season long, and their hard work paid off against the Bucks. The team outrebounded Milwaukee 54-34, with Donovan Clingan leading the way with 15. Overall, it was a very positive game for the Blazers when it comes to the boards.