Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Blazers Roster

The Portland Trail Blazers are figuring out what works best for them going into the upcoming season.

The front office must make big decisions over the course of the offseason in hopes of getting the Blazers back in the postseason with a legitimate chance to make some noise in the playoffs.

Here's a step-by-step process of what the Blazers should do this offseason:

Hire Tiago Splitter

Portland Trail Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter at press conference at the Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Blazers must prioritize player development by bringing Tiago Splitter back into the coaching fold. As a former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs’ legendary system, Splitter understands how to win in the league.

On top of that, Splitter received a large stamp of approval from his players after taking over for Chauncey Billups at the beginning of the season when the FBI arrested the head coach.

Re-Sign Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III converts an alley-oop for a dunk. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Portland needs to secure Robert Williams III as a long-term defensive anchor to back up Donovan Clingan. When healthy, Williams transforms the Blazers into a competitive defensive unit, offering strong rim protection while opening up the perimeter for the team’s shooters.

By re-signing him, the front office ensures that the roster has a proven veteran who can shift the culture toward high-energy, defensive-minded accountability.

Free Cap Space, Trade Jerami Grant or Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant celebrates with Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The front office must make a difficult choice to clear the books and balance the roster’s timeline. Trading Jerami Grant allows the team to shed a significant long-term contract and recoup draft assets from a contender looking for wing depth.

Moving Shaedon Sharpe could net the Blazers a more established star or a haul of picks that aligns better with their rebuilding window. This move is essential to avoid the luxury tax and gain the flexibility needed to build a sustainable winner.

The Blazers should trade one player, not both. The Blazers must maintain roster continuity while improving the overall talent level.

Sign Luke Kennard or Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard and forward Rui Hachimura. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To fix their spacing issues, the Blazers should target Los Angeles Lakers teammates Luke Kennard or Rui Hachimura in free agency or via trade.

Kennard offers elite, 40-plus percent 3-point shooting that would immediately punish defenses for collapsing on Portland’s guards.

If the team prefers size and versatile scoring, Hachimura provides a physical presence at the forward position who can create his own shot. Either addition provides the offensive improvements necessary to keep the Blazers competitive in a high-scoring Western Conference.

A trade would reunite Hachimura with his former Wizards teammate, Deni Avdija, forming one of the more intriguing forward combinations in the NBA.