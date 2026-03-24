Toumani Camara Career High Lifts Blazers Over Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers are bouncing back after a victory against the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 134-99 inside the Moda Center.

The game marked the first of a four-game homestand, and if the Blazers can play like they did tonight, they should be walking away with four wins. The team started off strong in the first quarter but really asserted their dominance in the second, allowing just 21 Nets points to be scored while they dropped 34 of their own. That gave them an 18-point lead by halftime.

The Blazers built a lead as large as 38 points in the contest, and it was clear who was the better team between the two.

Blazers Beat Nets in Another Blowout

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is congratulated by forward Toumani Camara. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The big star of the night for the Blazers was Toumani Camara, who made 10 of 12 field goals, nine of which were from beyond the arc.

Camara finished with a career-high 35 points in 28 minutes of action. He was joined in double figures by Deni Avdija with 18, Kris Murray with 16, Scoot Henderson with 13, Jrue Holiday with 11 and Matisse Thybulle with 10.

The Blazers also got to give Chris Youngblood his first minutes with the Blazers. The two-way wing was previously with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season but was waived and subsequently signed with Portland.

The Nets had seven players score in double figures, with Tyson Etienne as the leader with 18. Ziaire Williams chipped in with 16. Josh Minott added 15. Chaney Johnson pitched in with 12. Jalen Wilson popped up with 11, and Nic Claxton and Ben Saraf each had 10 of their own.

With the victory, the Blazers have matched their win total from last season with 36. The team still has nine games to go, so they have the opportunity to continue adding on to this successful season. They are going to need more victories to get back in that eighth spot in the Western Conference standings, as the Los Angeles Clippers also won their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Blazers play like they did tonight, there's a good chance the team could reach their goals.

The Blazers are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.