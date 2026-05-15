3 Reasons Blazers Are the Dark Horse in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes

The Portland Trail Blazers are among the potential teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Several teams will want to trade for the Greek Freak, but only one will be able to pull off a deal if the Bucks choose to move on from the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

Here's a look at three reasons why the Blazers shouldn't be ruled out of a possible trade:

Blazers Have Bucks' Picks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers hold the keys to the Bucks' long-term flexibility, creating a unique leverage point for any potential deal. Following the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, the Blazers secured significant control over the Bucks' draft capital through swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

The 2029 outlook is even more complex and valuable, as Portland owns the rights to the most and least favorable first-round picks among their own, Boston’s, and Milwaukee’s selections.

To further sweeten a package for a superstar like Giannis, Portland can also offer an unprotected 2028 first-round pick that the Orlando Magic originally owned. This cupboard of assets allows the Blazers to offer the Bucks its own future back, a tempting proposition as Milwaukee enters a potential rebuild.

Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Wants to Compete Now

Tom Dundon is introduced during the first half during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The arrival of new owner Tom Dundon has accelerated Portland’s timeline to try to become a playoff threat. Dundon has publicly signaled his willingness to take big swings to elevate the roster, emphasizing a desire to bypass the traditional methodical approach to team building.

"Our plan is to work hard, make good decisions," Dundon said h/t ESPN insider Bobby Marks.

"I'm probably more aggressive than most. If it doesn't exist, then you've got to go about finding the pieces to continue to get better and then decide if you can get good enough to win a championship or you have to take a step back. [GM] Joe [Cronin] and I have talked about this a lot. There's no one way this is going to go."

This aggression suggests that the Blazers are no longer content with just being in the playoffs. By prioritizing a championship run, Dundon positions the Blazers to be a key player in the trade market.

Reunion With Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While the Lillard era in Portland ended with a move to the Bucks, the NBA landscape often comes full circle in unexpected ways. Reuniting a force like Giannis with a backcourt that thrives on high-level competition mirrors the Bucks' success in 2021.

For Portland, this represents a chance to finish what they started during the Lillard years, as they surround a generational Greek Freak with a fresh supporting cast capable of making a deep postseason run.

While Lillard and Antetokounmpo never won a playoff series together with the Bucks, the continuation of their partnership in Portland could yield different results with a stronger supporting cast that includes Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, among others.