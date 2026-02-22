Five Questions Ahead of Blazers vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action as they visit the Phoenix Suns.

To learn more about the Blazers' next opponent, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

What has been the key to the Suns' success this season?

Their defensive play has been incredible this year, mostly thanks to simple things such as effort and hustle instilled by first-year coach Jordan Ott. Although you’d think that would be a given, previous iterations of Suns teams lacked that mentality, even though those squads were far more star-studded. The chemistry just clicks better, and as a result of that effort, they’ve actually erased some pretty sizable leads as a result.

Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Orlando Magic. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How concerned are you with Devin Booker, Jordan Goodwin and Dillon Brooks possibly out for a while with injuries?

Yeah, those are big time. Booker’s didn’t sound too serious while Brooks is more doubtful and Goodwin is unknown. Booker obviously is the team’s top scorer while Brooks has been a big factor in that effort/culture I highlighted previously. Goodwin is a spark plug off the bench, especially defensively in taking on some of the opponent’s top scorers. It’s an unfortunate mix that Ott’s going to need answers for sooner rather than later.

What is one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

I hate to sound like a broken record, but this group really doesn’t stop playing. I can’t tell you the amount of 15, 18. 20-point deficits I’ve seen them erase over the course of the regular season. Have they successfully came back in each game? Not quite. But I can’t say I’ve seen the Suns just roll over after digging themselves into a hole, and that in itself can be dangerous on a night-to-night basis.

If the Suns were to win today’s game, what would be the reason why?

Supplemental scoring picks up. Last game against Portland we saw Collin Gillespie drop 30 points and with so many bodies out, we’ll need to see him repeat a similar performance alongside some other typically unusual names.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I’ll take the Blazers by six. Portland found their groove prior to the All-Star break and with the sudden rash of injuries plaguing Phoenix, on the second night of a back-to-back, it’s hard not to like the Trail Blazers in this spot.