Five Questions Ahead of Blazers vs. Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers are finishing up a five-game road trip as they take on the Houston Rockets in the Lone Star State.

The Blazers are 2-2 on the trip so far, picking up wins against the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies while losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. To learn more about the Blazers' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI contributor Lachard Binkley.

What have the Rockets been up to since their two-game series with the Blazers back in early January?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after slam dunking the basketball. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since the Rockets last matchup with the Blazers a couple of months ago they have slowly started to put together more consistent play on both ends. Even with the injury to Steven Adams they have improved their defense and Reed Sheppard is playing the best basketball of his career.

What is the Rockets’ ceiling for the playoffs?

Honestly it is still a wait and see when it comes to the playoffs. For the Rockets in the first two rounds it is all about matchup. If they can stay in the third seed and play Minnesota or the Lakers in the first round and the Spurs in the second round that gives them their best chance to advance.

What is one thing people would be surprised to know about the Rockets?

The one thing that would probably surprise people about the Rockets is the fact that Reed Sheppard has one of the best defensive ratings on the team, despite the narrative amongst fans and people who cover basketball.

If the Rockets were to lose to the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

For the Rockets to lose Friday night to the Blazers, it would have to be a combination of turnovers and being outrebounded. The Rockets struggle when they don't win the rebounding battle by a good margin and especially when they turn the ball over.

What is your prediction for the game between the Blazers and Rockets?

The Rockets have one of the best records in the NBA at home and I think they still remember what happen the last time they played the Blazers so I expect them to come away with a win Friday night.

Tip-off between the Trail Blazers and Rockets is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.