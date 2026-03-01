Blazers Have Opportunities Galore With March Schedule

The Portland Trail Blazers have 16 games in the 31 days of March, which will test them in terms of depth and their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Here's a look at each game in the month ahead and what the Blazers can expect.

Sunday, March 1 at Atlanta Hawks

The Blazers are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on their former friend C.J. McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks.

Wednesday, March 4 at Memphis Grizzlies

The Blazers' road trip continues to face off against the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.

Friday, March 6 at Houston Rockets

Arguably the most difficult game of the month for the Blazers comes on the first Friday as they take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on the road.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Indiana Pacers

The Blazers return home for a three-game homestand to host the Indiana Pacers in their annual trip to the Moda Center.

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Blazers get another crack at the Hornets after playing them to close out the month of February.

Friday, March 13 vs. Utah Jazz

The Blazers will enjoy two full days off for hosting the Utah Jazz in a divisional matchup.

Sunday, March 15 at Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley defends Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers will head out on another four-game road trip to the East Coast as they visit Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monday, March 16 at Brooklyn Nets

The Blazers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back for the first meeting in eight days between the two teams.

Wednesday, March 18 at Indiana Pacers

The Blazers will conclude their season series against the Pacers inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Friday, March 20 at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Blazers lost twice to the Wolves in February, so they will get a chance to reverse their fortunes on the road in March.

Sunday, March 22 at Denver Nuggets

The Blazers face a difficult final game of the road trip against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Monday, March 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Blazers get back home after a long week away and immediately have to go in the second night of a back-to-back against the Nets.

Wednesday, March 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Blazers will get a chance to face off against the Bucks, who may or may not have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup. He has been nursing a calf strain for several weeks, but he could return at some point during March.

Friday, March 27 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Blazers will get a chance to face off against the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks at home, which could be a crucial game down the stretch of the season.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Washington Wizards

The Blazers will get another chance to beat a rebuilding team when the Washington Wizards come to town for the first time this season.

Tuesday, March 31 at LA Clippers

The Blazers close out the month with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road in a nationally televised Peacock game.