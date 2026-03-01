Blazers Have Opportunities Galore With March Schedule
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers have 16 games in the 31 days of March, which will test them in terms of depth and their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.
Here's a look at each game in the month ahead and what the Blazers can expect.
Sunday, March 1 at Atlanta Hawks
The Blazers are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on their former friend C.J. McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks.
Wednesday, March 4 at Memphis Grizzlies
The Blazers' road trip continues to face off against the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.
Friday, March 6 at Houston Rockets
Arguably the most difficult game of the month for the Blazers comes on the first Friday as they take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on the road.
Sunday, March 8 vs. Indiana Pacers
The Blazers return home for a three-game homestand to host the Indiana Pacers in their annual trip to the Moda Center.
Tuesday, March 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Blazers get another crack at the Hornets after playing them to close out the month of February.
Friday, March 13 vs. Utah Jazz
The Blazers will enjoy two full days off for hosting the Utah Jazz in a divisional matchup.
Sunday, March 15 at Philadelphia 76ers
The Blazers will head out on another four-game road trip to the East Coast as they visit Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Monday, March 16 at Brooklyn Nets
The Blazers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back for the first meeting in eight days between the two teams.
Wednesday, March 18 at Indiana Pacers
The Blazers will conclude their season series against the Pacers inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Friday, March 20 at Minnesota Timberwolves
The Blazers lost twice to the Wolves in February, so they will get a chance to reverse their fortunes on the road in March.
Sunday, March 22 at Denver Nuggets
The Blazers face a difficult final game of the road trip against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Monday, March 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Blazers get back home after a long week away and immediately have to go in the second night of a back-to-back against the Nets.
Wednesday, March 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Blazers will get a chance to face off against the Bucks, who may or may not have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup. He has been nursing a calf strain for several weeks, but he could return at some point during March.
Friday, March 27 vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Blazers will get a chance to face off against the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks at home, which could be a crucial game down the stretch of the season.
Sunday, March 29 vs. Washington Wizards
The Blazers will get another chance to beat a rebuilding team when the Washington Wizards come to town for the first time this season.
Tuesday, March 31 at LA Clippers
The Blazers close out the month with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road in a nationally televised Peacock game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener