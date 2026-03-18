Five Questions Before Blazers Rematch vs. Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to play their third game of the five-leg road trip as they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Blazers and Pacers are finishing up their season series after Portland beat Indiana at the Moda Center just 10 days ago. Since then, the Blazers have gone 2-2, beating the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets while falling to the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers; the Pacers have extended their losing streak, dropping 14 games in a row.

To learn more about the Pacers' current state of affairs, we spoke with Indiana Pacers On SI contributor Alex Golden.

What’s been up with the Pacers since they last played the Blazers?

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Zubac debuted for the Pacers since these two last played, and he’s showing what he could bring to this team next season, albeit in limited minutes. Riding high on a 14 game losing streak after losing to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

With March Madness starting this week, which draft prospect are you most excited to get a look at?

Darryn Peterson leading Kansas to a deep tournament run would be the most intriguing outcome considering all the noise around him. If Kansas and Duke face-off in the Sweet 16, Boozer vs Peterson would be cinema. I’m extremely disappointed Caleb Wilson is injured and unable to play in the tournament.

Other than Deni Avdija, which Blazers player would you want to play for the Pacers?

My initial thought was Shaedon Sharpe, but after evaluating the roster, I think Toumani Camara would be my selection. He’s a terrific defender and an average career three point shooter. He would fit Indiana seamlessly.

If the Pacers were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Indiana would have to get hot from three and limit the amount of points in the paint, as well as keep the live ball turnovers down.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Seeing the Pacers will be playing their 5th game in 7 nights, and traveling from New York on the second night of a back-to-back, I’ll pick Portland to complete the season sweep with a 128-116 win.

Tip-off between the Trail Blazers and Pacers is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside Gainbridge Field House. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.