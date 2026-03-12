Toumani Camara Reveals What's Holding Blazers Back

The Portland Trail Blazers are disappointed after a 103-101 loss to the Charlotte Hornets inside the Moda Center.

The Blazers led by as much as 19 points, but they couldn't keep their foot on the gas. The Hornets kept chipping away at their deficit and eventually hopped in the driver's seat down the stretch of the game. Blazers forward Toumani Camara spoke after the game about the team's performance.

“Everything was under our control,” Camara said via Blazer's Edge reporter Conor Bergin. “I feel like we had some stupid turnovers, couldn’t make shots, but you know that happens. [We could’ve] controlled the pace a little bit better.

"I feel like we let them kinda creep up on us a little too easily. I feel like we didn’t really put up a fight like we should’ve. All the little things, with those rebounds, turnovers and making the easy play, easy read.”

Blazers Get Humble Lesson in Loss vs. Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers have been making progress this season as they are five wins away from matching their win total from a year ago, but the team still has work to do.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to focus on,” Camara said via Bergin. “There’s little details that kind of slip away from us. I feel like our intensity on going to the offensive glass or boxing out, all the things like that. It’s been hurting us all year. It’s nothing new. So, as long as we don’t change those things, we’re not gonna win games at a higher rate.”

These are the things that are separating the Blazers from getting to the next level as a team. These are natural growing pains that most teams have to go through at some point, so the Blazers are in the middle of their development.

Getting the small details right is arguably the hardest part of a team's growth, and it takes some time for everything to come together. The Blazers have learned that the hard way this season, and it is coming back to bite them in close games, like the one against the Hornets.

The Blazers will get a chance to demonstrate they learned from their mistakes when they host the Utah Jazz in the next game. Tip-off is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream on NBA League Pass.