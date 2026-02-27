Five Stats to Know After Blazers Beat Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers are winners after beating the Chicago Bulls 121-112 inside the United Center.

The Blazers did not play their best, but they still managed to come out on top against the Bulls, who are struggling more than any team in the NBA having lost their last 11 games. Here's a look at five stats to know from the box score between the Blazers and Bulls:

8 - Blazers' players in double figures

The Blazers had eight of their 10 players score at least ten points during the game. That balanced coming attack helped them pull out a win against the Bulls, who also had seven players score at least 10 points or more.

Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Vit Krejci and Blake Wesley all had at least 10 points for the Blazers.

14 - Robert Williams III's points and rebounds

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III grabs a rebound during the second half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Williams had to step up to the plate with Donovan Clingan on the sidelines with an illness. He did just that by notching a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. Williams came off the bench since the Bulls played with a small lineup, but he made his impact in his 23 minutes on the floor.

22 - Bulls' turnovers

The Blazers did a very good job in forcing the Bulls into chaos. The Bulls had 22 turnovers during the game, and five players on Chicago had multiple. The fact that the Blazers were able to force so many turnovers against the Bulls is the biggest reason why they were able to come out on top during the game.

27 - Jerami Grant's points

Grant was the leading scorer in the game with 27 points, but he did it only on 10 shots. He made six of those, including three 3-pointers, but he was able to make such an impact at the free-throw line. Grant made 12 of 14 shots from the charity stripe and was a +14 on the court. He was the best player for the Blazers in the game, and that's why the team was able to claim victory.

36 - Blazers' missed 3-pointers

The Blazers struggled to shoot from beyond the arc, making just 10 of 46 shots from distance. In most games, the Blazers would not have won, but they were able to do enough in the other aspects of the game to come out on top. The Blazers will need to shoot better from downtown later in the road trip if they want to keep their winning ways.