Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Blazers Makes Sense, But Here's Why It Won't Happen

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA see the writing on the wall when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

The Bucks have attempted to be competitive with Antetokounmpo on the roster, but they have been unsuccessful. The team is currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, and they trail the Charlotte Hornets in 10th place by a wide margin. While the Blazers have been connected to an Antetokounmpo trade in the past, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale doesn't believe the Blazers should get involved in discussions.

"With all due respect to Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers need a sizable-to-galactian offensive infusion. Their apparent interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline suggests they're ready for a big swing, too," Favale wrote.

"Portland should steer clear of that big swing. Giannis isn't the cleanest fit, and while everyone involved would find a way to make it work, the Blazers should favor someone who is younger, actually spaces the floor and won't cost as much contractually or transactionally."

Blazers Shouldn't Trade For Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during warmups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While acquiring Antetokounmpo has potential for the Blazers to have a much higher ceiling, the team would have to give up a lot in order to bring him into the fold. The Blazers will try to do the deal without giving up All-Star forward Deni Avdija, but that would likely mean the team has to include Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and multiple first-round picks.

It's a steep price for Antetokounmpo, but the worst part about it is that the Blazers wouldn't be able to guarantee that they would be a title contender with him on the roster. The Blazers are sitting under .500, just like the Bucks are, and there's no guarantee that Poeltl would get back into the playoff picture with Antetokounmpo on the team.

Maybe the Blazers would be willing to make a trade like this in 2027, but by then Antetokounmpo probably wouldn't have already joined another team. The stars just don't appear to be aligning, and that will just lead the Blazers to open a different door.

The Blazers return to the court tomorrow, when they take on the division rival Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.