Blazers' Damian Lillard Eyes History After Three-Point Contest Win

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is fresh off of an upset victory during the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Lillard hasn't played a minute all season long for the Blazers, but he was invited for the chance to earn his third three-point contest title. He did just that, beating out Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker in the final round. Shortly after his win, Lillard revealed that he plans on returning to the contest next year.

"I'm gonna do it again next year."



"Confirmed?"



"Got to."



YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST from @Dame_Lillard 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ACFNUKh0QU — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Damian Lillars Seeks Another Three-Point Contest Win

Lillard is hoping to become the only player in NBA history to win four Three-Point Contests. With his win over the weekend, he joined Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges in the three-time club. Now he's looking to set himself apart from the rest.

He expects to do the contest next year if he is healthy. The fact that he was able to compete this year was remarkable, so it seems as though he will do everything in his power to return to the contest when it heads to Phoenix in 2027.

Lillard spoke about what it meant to come back from injury to participate in the Three-Point Contest this year.

"I wouldn't say I'm representing the Achilles nation or nothing like that," Lillard told reporters after his victory h/t Bleacher Report contributor Zach Bachar.

"I do think I represent strength. We are athletes so when we go through injury people act like it's the end of the world because people are used to us being lifted up and everything being about us but people go through way worse. They carry on and they continue to move forward and experience worse things than injuries. For me it was more about representing strength."

Lillard's experience certainly paid off in the contest and he was able to use that for his benefit en route to the win.

"It felt like a game for me," Lillard told reporters h/t Bachar.

"Coming into it, I don't know if you can compete harder at a three-point shootout but I definitely cared more. I didn't come in like, 'Oh, it is what it is.' It was like, 'I'm trying to win.' If they give me this opportunity I don't want it to be everybody like, 'Oh Dame is shooting,' and then I go out there and get 15 in the first round and I'm done. I wasn't going out like that."

Now that he's put everyone back on his radar, Lillard will definitely have a target on his back in a year from now when he shoots to make NBA All-Star history.

