LaMelo Ball Trade Would Set Blazers Back

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team to watch on the trade market this offseason, and they could look to make a deal that gets the squad to the next level.

Among the players linked to the Blazers is Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

"LaMelo Ball would be an electric addition even with Damian Lillard rejoining the fold next season. The off-the-bounce shot diet can be anarchic, but his impact on the offense is undeniable. Granted, you'll want to file this under "Ultra-Ambitious." The Charlotte Hornets have played themselves out of seller's territory. Though maybe, just maybe, they view their recent success as a chance to sell high," Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale wrote.

LaMelo Ball Trade Wouldn't Be Worth It For Blazers

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

While it makes sense for the Hornets to trade Ball because they have other players that could fulfill the leading scoring options, the Blazers aren't a likely destination for him.

The Blazers don't need a point guard when Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard are all on the roster. It would be expected that a point guard would be dealt to the Hornets in exchange for Ball, but it doesn't justify making the trade.

Henderson would probably be the point guard sent to the Hornets, but based on the fact that Ball makes way more money than Henderson, the value of the two players is pretty similar. The Blazers also view Henderson as a key part of their future, despite him being injured for most of the season.

Henderson has proven himself over the past couple of games, and the team is excited about what he can produce moving forward.

"When he played like that, with a level of intensity and that will to beat his defender, I feel like he's unstoppable," Blazers forward Toumani Camara said after Henderson scored 28 points against the Indiana Pacers. "I was telling him during the game, I feel like there's times where he can maybe play a little bit too much with the ball and stuff like that. He's too fast and too strong for people to stay in front of him.

"You just gotta keep playing with confidence and believe in all he's been working on. His whole life, he's a great player. He's here for a reason, so it's no surprise to me the way he played tonight."

Henderson has one year remaining on his deal after the season, but there's potential for him to sign a new contract and emerge as the player they felt he was when they selected him at No. 3 overall. There is a chance he could outperform where Ball, a fellow No. 3 overall pick in 2020, is at now.

Punting on Henderson, who in some ways is a younger version of Ball as a point guard, isn't worth it because it simply doesn't move the needle and it forces the Blazers to spend more money that isn't necessary.