Blazers PG Scoot Henderson Reveals Big Change in His Game After Dominant Performance

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has been going through ups and downs this season as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the year.

Henderson's injury has limited him to just 13 games, but he has seen his mindset shift recently. That contributed to his 28-point outburst in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers. Henderson spoke about what changed in his approach over the past few contests.

"Probably like two or three games ago, I was like, 'Just have fun with it, bro. Don't think about it too much.' I was saying it's easy to kind of get in your head, but for me it's just get back to being me. Being me is the best for the team, so I can't be anybody else," Henderson told reporters.

"Just being back to myself, being aggressive downhill and making plays. That's what I do. That's why they drafted me as the stretch player I am, and then being the same person. It's talking to everybody, just being myself, being my spirit, that brings energy. I just try to bring it every time, and that kinda helps me as much as it helps the team, but it helps me to kind of just get back in that flow."

Scoot Henderson's Mindset Changes Everything For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson sets up for a jump shot during the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When Henderson is playing at his peak, the Blazers have a much better chance of winning the basketball game. Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter spoke about what the coaching staff has been preaching to Henderson to get him back on track.

"You know, control the things that you can control. Play hard to push the pace. Shots are so hard to control; it's impossible, so just be confident there that you put in the work and let it fly," Splitter said.

The Blazers know how tricky it can be to come back after a long absence, which is why it's taken Henderson a bit of time to get his feet back from underneath him. Now, it appears he is finally getting comfortable.

"I mean, he knows we were always trying to cheer him up. I don't necessarily want to overreact to two or three games he'd like. I haven't been like 100% screwed, but you know it's part of it. As I said, it takes some time, especially if you're like most of the 75% of the season you weren't out there, so no need to overreact," Blazers forward Deni Avdija said.

As the Blazers approach these final couple of weeks, the team hopes it can get a spark from Henderson because it will help them tremendously as they try and weasel their way into the postseason.

If Henderson can continue to stack strong games like he did against the Pacers, the Blazers should be in the best position possible moving forward.