Blazers Are Clear Winners Over Celtics in Jrue Holiday Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking very smart after trading for Jrue Holiday for Anthony Simons over the offseason.

While Simons was a strong player for the Blazers for many years, the team needed an upgrade in the backcourt on defense, and they got that with Holiday. It may not have looked like a wise deal at the time, but the Blazers are definitely milking the benefits of adding their former All-Star point guard now.

"Though the Portland Trail Blazers were broadly trolled for acquiring Jrue Holiday and his contract over the summer, it has taken very little time for them to get the last laugh," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

"Mere months away from his 36th birthday, Holiday continues to ferry comparable defensive responsibilities while noticeably boosting his three-point efficiency and shouldering a higher on-ball workload. Absolutely nobody has seen their true usage—which incorporates assists and potential assists—increase more from last year to now than Holiday, according to BBall Index.

"The sample is tinier than you'd prefer, thanks to a pesky calf injury. But a Blazers offense prone to scoring troughs rates in the 74th percentile when Holiday plays. More impressively, it flitters around league average during his minutes without the All-NBA-to-be Deni Avdija."

Holiday Making Impact For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Holiday has brought on a calming presence for the Blazers, and he has been able to set up his teammates for success all across the court. That is something that cannot be viewed in his box score stats, but it has paid off for the Blazers in a massive way this season.

Even though he may not be in his prime anymore, he is still figuring out a way to make a difference. He's averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 assists per game so far this season, both of which are higher than the past two seasons he had with the Celtics.

His role was different for Boston than it is now for Portland, but it's comforting to see that he is still able to produce at a high level despite being 35 years old.

Holiday has just two years left on his contract after this year, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. Given the fact that he will be 37 years old going into this season, he will likely accept that deal. While he's with the Blazers, the team will have a strong defensive-minded veteran, and that could go a long way for Portland as they try to get back in the thick of things in the playoff race.