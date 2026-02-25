Blazers Have Difficult Free Agency Decision Coming

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team on the rise in the Western Conference, but the upcoming offseason will be a big one in terms of how far they actually go next season.

The Blazers have a chance to be a true playoff contender, but they will need the right supporting cast around their star players. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey listed big man Robert Williams third as the team's biggest free agency flight risk.

"With Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija all under contract next season, the Portland Trail Blazers will presumably want to compete for a playoff spot," Bailey wrote.

"And in that scenario, having a backup big like Robert Williams III could go a long way.

"His career has been plagued by injuries, but Williams is 11th in the league in box plus/minus this season and is averaging 14.0 rebounds, 13.9 points and 3.2 blocks per 75 possessions.

"That kind of production could convince some suitor to pull him away from the Trail Blazers."

Robert Williams III Could Be Helpful For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III grabs a rebound during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Williams has been through many ups and downs since he was acquired in a trade with the Blazers and Celtics that sent Jrue Holiday to Beantown. In his first season with the team, he only played in six games before dislocating his patella, which needed surgery.

He was able to return for the 2024-25 campaign, but he needed surgery on his other knee, and that forced him to miss over three-fourths of the season. Before this year, he had only played in 26 games for the Blazers. Thankfully for him, things have changed in the 2025-26 campaign, as he has made 40 appearances for the Blazers.

His contract is coming up at the end of the season, and there is reason to believe that he could be one of the better backup big men on the market. Williams, if healthy, could be someone the Blazers want to keep, but they also have to consider the fact that 2025 first-round pick Yang Hansen will potentially be ready for more minutes as well.

That being said, Williams is a veteran that could be a better fit for the team in what they are trying to accomplish. It will be interesting to see which direction this ends up in free agency.

Williams and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.