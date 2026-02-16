Deni Avdija Can Be Blazers' Best Building Block

The Portland Trail Blazers are still sitting in an awkward position in the Western Conference, as they are in ninth place with a 27-29 record at the All-Star break. After for straight years of missing the playoffs, the Trail blazers are doing what they can to get back toward the top. Luckily, they might already have their solution.

In the 2024 offseason, the Trail Blazers acquired Deni Avdija in a trade with the Washington Wizards. While it flew under the radar at the time, Avdija just made his first career All-Star appearance on Sunday, and the 25-year-old forward could be the franchise's best building block.

At All-Star weekend, Avdija talked about how he wants to stay in Portland and build something special with this organization.

“I definitely want to amplify a good culture into the organization,” Avdija told The Oregonian's Joe Freeman. “I hope I’m going to stay in Portland. I love the city, the fans, and I think we’re in a good spot. I’m glad to be part of this rebuilding (effort) and I’m really seeing a bright future.”

Deni Avdija speaks during interviews at media day

The Blazers' key to success

Avdija was drafted ninth overall in 2020, and while he showed promise in Washington, he emerged as a star in Portland. This season, Avdija is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, proving himself as one of the league's top forwards.

It is clear that the Trail Blazers are trending in the right direction, and building a winning team around Avdija will be their key to getting over the hump.

“I have definitely worked hard, sacrificed a lot of my time to get to the best stage in the world,” Avdija said. “And I feel like this is a dream come true for every kid that actually wants to play basketball. Having a whole country behind me, it’s just a blessing to represent it on the biggest stage in the world.”

FIRST TIME ALL-STAR, DENI AVDIJA 🌟 pic.twitter.com/V401iUif3Q — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 15, 2026

With young pieces like Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan, who are all 22 or younger, on top of proven veterans like Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Jerami Grant, there is no doubt that the Trail Blazers could be near the top of the West next season. Not to mention, Avdija will only continue to improve.

Avdija's numbers have improved across the board every year he's been in the NBA, and the six-year veteran should keep getting better as the Trail Blazers develop as a team.

