Blazers Blown Out vs. Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers are stuck in the loss column after falling to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 135-101 inside State Farm Arena.

The Blazers fell behind double digits early and were never able to recover from there. It was tough to watch at times, but it's a sign that the team is in need of getting healthy.

Blazers Suffer Big Loss vs. Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson grabs a rebound past Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday was the leading scorer for the Blazers with 23 points, while the Hawks had Onyeka Okongwu drop 25.

The Blazers are back nationally on Wednesday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM PT inside FedEx Forum in Memphis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.