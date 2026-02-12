Blazers Could Reunite With Former Guard in Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that needs to add some outside shooting this offseason.

The Blazers have one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, making just 34 percent of their attempts from downtown. That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the team should look into bringing back Anfernee Simons in free agency this offseason.

"Anfernee Simons spent his first seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, and you could argue that they need him more now than they did at any point during that career-opening stretch," Hughes wrote.

"The Blazers have size up front, a couple of stellar defensive forwards and an emerging primary scoring-and-facilitating star in Deni Avdija. What they lack is three-point shooting. Deadline acquisition Vit Krejci will help, but why stop there?

"Simons drilled 39.5 percent of his 6.6 long-range attempts per game for the Celtics and nailed six of his 13 attempts from deep in his post-trade debut for the Bulls. If he's willing to accept a bench role going forward, and if Portland's mid-level exception of $15.1 million is enough to entice him, this full-circle re-acquisition could benefit everyone."

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simons Could Return to Blazers

Simons, 26, was just traded by the Boston Celtics to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic. Simons was on an expiring contract, and the Celtics needed a big man, so they made the swap, but that doesn't mean Simons can't be a key part of a good team's backcourt.

Simons played his first seven seasons with the Blazers and emerged as a strong shooter and playmaker. The Blazers would need someone next to Deni Avdija next season, and Simons could fill in that role. Simons already has chemistry with Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson, so this could emerge as a possible fit for the team.

Simons may want to figure out if he could fit elsewhere given the fact that the Blazers traded him to the Celtics this past summer for Jrue Holiday, but there is reason to believe he may want to return home. It isn't a solution the Blazers should bank on, but it's clear that they have lost their 3-point threat this season and adding a player like Simons could really benefit the team.

The Blazers are back in action against the Utah Jazz for the final game of the first half of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

