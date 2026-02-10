The Blazers Trade Deadline Silence is Louder Than Any Move

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that didn't spend as much time on the phones as most in the NBA trade deadline.

The team made just one significant deal sending backup center Duop Reath to the Atlanta Hawks for Vit Krejci in order to get some shooting injected into the roster. The team could have done more but it settled with the small move because the Blazers are already getting a key player added to the roster in point guard Scoot Henderson, who has been out for the entire season nursing a hamstring tear.

Henderson made his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, scoring 11 points and dishing out nine assists in 21 minutes off the bench as the Blazers pulled out a win. Getting Henderson back even in a restricted outing should give the Blazers something to be excited about going into the All-Star break.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during media day at the Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Henderson's Return is Blazers' Biggest Trade Deadline Move

The Blazers could have easily waited until after the All-Star break to bring Henderson back, but they felt he was ready to go against the Grizzlies, so they trotted him out there for a decent amount of minutes.

Henderson may not have looked like the No. 3 overall pick that he was a little over two years ago, but he is getting back on the path towards success.

This is an important year for Henderson because the team is expected to get Damian Lillard back next season. And with Jrue Holiday also on the roster, it could be a logjam for the Blazers at the position. Simply put, the Blazers need to figure out what they have in Henderson to determine if he is worth keeping on the roster beyond the 2026-27 campaign.

If they feel he is not worth their time, the Blazers will look to move him in the offseason to a team that could benefit from a low-risk, high-reward point guard solution. However, the Blazers would love for him to work and be their point guard of the future because that's what he was drafted for. Adding Holiday and Lillard over the offseason wasn't waving the white flag on Henderson, but it definitely warmed his seat a little bit. Now, he has a chance to prove himself worthy of the expectations placed upon him.

Henderson and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

