Deni Avdija Return Sparks Blazers Win vs. 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers are making a statement after a 135-118 win over the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Moda Center.

The Blazers trailed by a point going into the locker room, but the adjustments they made at halftime certainly worked. The Blazers blitzed the Sixers in the third quarter, scoring 49 points and only giving up 22, taking a commanding lead going into the fourth quarter. From there, the Blazers cruised to victory and posted one of their better offensive games of the season.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Blazers Explode in Third Quarter For Big Win

In the victory, Toumani Camara led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. Eight of those shots made were from beyond the three-point line, and he led the charge to beat the Blazers. Deni Avdija returned to the court after missing the last couple of games with a back injury. He scored 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists in the win. Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan each posted 15 points, while Jrue Holiday had 13 of his own. Scoot Henderson scored 12 off the bench in his second game of the season.

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey was the leading scorer with 30 points while Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19. Trendon Watford scored 12, while Andre Drummond and VJ Edgecombe had 11 points apiece. The Sixers had strong performances off the bench from Justin Edwards, who scored 12, and MarJon Beauchamp, who added 10.

The win marks the third straight for the Blazers, who finished their home stand with a 3-2 record. The win streak gives them some momentum going into the final two games of the first half of the season. Getting Avdija back is also a big help, and he finished the game healthy, so that is also a big win for the Blazers.

The victory puts the Blazers two games below .500, and has them chipping away at the No. 9 seed, which is currently occupied by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Golden State Warriors pulled out a one-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, so they did not gain on them, but they are nipping at their heels.

The Blazers will return to the court on Wednesday when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

