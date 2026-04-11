Blazers Leapfrog Clippers into 8th Seed with Gritty Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving up in the standings after a massive 116-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at the Moda Center.

The win doesn't just add a tally to the win column and secure a .500 or better season for the Blazers, but it also shakes things up in the Western Conference postseason race.

With this win, the Blazers (41-40) move into a tie with the Clippers (41-40) in the standings. This also gives the Blazers the season tiebreaker, placing them into the No. 8 seed with just one game remaining in the regular season.

Blazers' Biggest Win of the Season

LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The jump from the No. 9 seed to No. 8 gives the Blazers a big advantage going into the Play-In Tournament.

By moving into eighth, the Blazers now give themselves an extra life in the Play-In Tournament. If they maintain this spot, they only need to win one of two potential Play-In games to advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The loser of the 7-8 matchup gets a second chance at home. The No. 9 and No. 10 seeds face an elimination game where a loss ends their season immediately.

Key Factors in the Victory

The Blazers were dominant on the glass against the Clippers, and it paid off in a major way. Building on their identity as an elite rebounding team, the Blazers took advantage of Donovan Clingan's size and Deni Avdija's versatility to limit the Clippers' second-chance opportunities.

The Blazers out-rebounded the Clippers 46-35, giving them a chance to get second looks on offense.

Despite the Clippers getting Darius Garland back into the lineup after a one-game absence, the Blazers defense forced critical late-game turnovers that turned a tight contest into a double-digit cushion early in the fourth quarter.

What's Next For Blazers

The No. 8 seed isn't locked in just yet for the Blazers, but a win against the Sacramento Kings in the regular season finale will clinch it for Portland.

In order to come out on top again, they need to heed the advice from veteran point guard Jrue Holiday.

"Come out and keep fighting. Execute the best as possible," Holiday told reporters about the team's focus heading into the final two games h/t NBA.com. "Just do what we've been doing. We know how important each game is."

The Blazers are now in the driver's seat. After hovering around the .500 mark for a good chunk of the season, they have found their stride at the perfect time, forging a possible path to the playoffs.

Tipoff between the Kings and Blazers is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.