Deni Avdija’s Return is Exactly What the Blazers Were Missing

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is back on the court with the team, and he couldn't be happier.

Avdija missed seven games for the Blazers due to a back injury, but he returned in the team's win against the Indiana Pacers while scoring 18 points in 25 minutes. Avdija spoke about how he felt following the game.

"Yeah, I was just focusing on not having any back pain and kind of being smooth with my game. I'm still gotta get back in rhythm a little bit. I've been in and out of games so much since January, so stack a couple of nice games now in March and April and really see how I feel. It's a good step; the medical staff has been doing a good job," Avdija said.

"It's now just getting back in game rhythm. Be confident, make plays, share the ball with my teammates, have fun."

Deni Avdija Ready to Turn Page

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija warms up before a game against the Indiana Pacers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers wanted to make sure Avdija didn't return until he was ready to go through full contact, and it appears the wait was worth it. They now have Avdija ready to go without any reservations, and it appears this injury is no longer lingering.

"This is the first time since he was healthy that he was not scared to attack the rim. He played with force, getting those end ones, getting to the paint, going left, going right. Feeling himself again. So good to see him progressing there," Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said.

The Blazers didn't want Avdija at 50 percent; they wanted him at 100. That's what they got in the win over the Pacers. Now, they can build lineups and a rotation with him that doesn't require hesitancy.

"I gotta get back in contact. I gotta get back in shape a little bit. I think today was a great game of trying to be myself and having no worries in my head. I think it did a solid job, but I'm used to contact by now," Avdija said.

"You don't want to change your movement because you have some sort of pain or discomfort. You just want to be out there, free, and do your moves and create contact and do the things I do without even thinking about the back."

The more games Avdija gets under his belt between now and the end of the season will help him move closer to his goals, and the Blazers need him to be their best player if they are going to make any noise in the postseason.