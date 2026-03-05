Why Blazers Shouldn't Be Satisfied After Win vs. Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers are picking themselves up after a 122-114 win against the Memphis Grizzlies inside the FedEx Forum.

The Blazers struggled at points during the game, especially in the first half, but they managed to find a way to win the game. Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter spoke about how the veterans stepped up to the plate.

"Jrue and Jerami took care of the game there. We were trying to find them; they were hot and just drawing plays for them and calling plays for them. Rob took advantage of the size under the rim in the second half. Overall, I think it was a tough game to beat, a weird lineup that they played with a lot of smalls and running and pressuring. It's not easy; you still gotta make the job done," Splitter said.

Veterans Lead Blazers to Victory

The Blazers tried to get more out of their younger players, but they struggled. The Grizzlies slanted the game towards playing with a smaller lineup and the Blazers were forced to adapt.

"With DC just not scoring well, the ball, we were missing a lot of easy shots at the rim; it's not finishing well. You still gotta win those games, and you gotta guard better. I think in our last quarter there they scored 25 points, so we were better. On that switch defense against smalls, Rob also did a great job defending the rim for us," Splitter said.

"I mean, the way they face the game, they are playing smalls. We took advantage and then crashed with our bigs or smalls, so everybody helped us on the offensive boards there."

Even though the Blazers came away with a win, Splitter feels the team still has room for improvement.

"I think we were spot on in the second half. First half, we were not playing with confidence. We made mistakes, but the second half was a little bit better," Splitter said. "We gotta be focused 100% of the game; at least aim for that, and there were too many mistakes there. We gotta get better."

Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Blazers are returning to the court tomorrow when they take on Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on Rep City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.