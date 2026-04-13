Blazers Secure Play-In Game vs. Suns After Taking Down Kings
In this story:
The Portland Trail Blazers have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed following a decisive 122-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night inside the Moda Center.
The victory not only caps off a resilient 42-40 season, but also sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 14 to determine who will be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
The Road to No. 8
Entering the final day of the regular season, the Blazers were locked in a tie for positioning. The victory over the Kings was essential to hold off the Los Angeles Clippers, who ultimately fell to the No. 9 spot due to the regular-season tiebreaker.
- The Blazers relied on the momentum built during their recent victory against the Clippers on Friday, where Deni Avdija exploded for 35 points, supported by a double-double from Donovan Clingan.
- The Blazers finished the season with a 42-40 record, clinching the No. 8 spot due to a tiebreaker advantage over the Clippers.
Blazers vs. Suns in the Play-In
By securing the #8 seed, Portland earns a chance to clinch a playoff spot twice in the Play-In Tournament. Their first challenge is a road game against the No. 7 Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
The season series between these two teams suggests a competitive battle, though Phoenix holds the upper hand in recent months:
- Nov 18, 2025: Suns won 127-110 in Portland.
- Feb 3, 2026: Suns won 130-125 in Portland.
- Feb 22, 2026: Blazers won 92-77 in Phoenix.
What's at Stake?
The winner of the Blazers vs. Suns game will immediately clinch the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and move on to face the No. 2 seed, the San Antonio Spurs.
The loser of this game is not eliminated. Instead, they will return home to face the winner of the Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for a final shot at the No. 8 seed and a first-round series with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Blazers should look at this season as a step in the right direction by finishing over .500, the team has a chance to move one step closer to their goals by beating the Suns in the Play-In Tournament.
Tip-off between the Blazers and Suns is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener