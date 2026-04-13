Blazers Secure Play-In Game vs. Suns After Taking Down Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed following a decisive 122-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night inside the Moda Center.

The victory not only caps off a resilient 42-40 season, but also sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 14 to determine who will be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Road to No. 8

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray waits for a free throw shot during the first half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Entering the final day of the regular season, the Blazers were locked in a tie for positioning. The victory over the Kings was essential to hold off the Los Angeles Clippers, who ultimately fell to the No. 9 spot due to the regular-season tiebreaker.

The Blazers relied on the momentum built during their recent victory against the Clippers on Friday, where Deni Avdija exploded for 35 points, supported by a double-double from Donovan Clingan.

The Blazers finished the season with a 42-40 record, clinching the No. 8 spot due to a tiebreaker advantage over the Clippers.

Blazers vs. Suns in the Play-In

By securing the #8 seed, Portland earns a chance to clinch a playoff spot twice in the Play-In Tournament. Their first challenge is a road game against the No. 7 Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

The season series between these two teams suggests a competitive battle, though Phoenix holds the upper hand in recent months:

Nov 18, 2025: Suns won 127-110 in Portland.

Feb 3, 2026: Suns won 130-125 in Portland.

Feb 22, 2026: Blazers won 92-77 in Phoenix.

What's at Stake?

The winner of the Blazers vs. Suns game will immediately clinch the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and move on to face the No. 2 seed, the San Antonio Spurs.

The loser of this game is not eliminated. Instead, they will return home to face the winner of the Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for a final shot at the No. 8 seed and a first-round series with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Blazers should look at this season as a step in the right direction by finishing over .500, the team has a chance to move one step closer to their goals by beating the Suns in the Play-In Tournament.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Suns is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.